A brush fire escaped from a burn pile and destroyed a portion of a field, several corrals and several haystacks in Culver, according to the Jefferson County Fire District.

JCFD was dispatched around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday to SW Highland Lane where they contained the fire to a small section of an acre. No one was home at the time and winds were at ten to 15 miles per hour, according to JCFD.