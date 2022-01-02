Fire forces two families from homes in Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire early Saturday morning burned two mobile homes in the Greenspot Mobile Home Park in Madras.

Captain Tom Jaca with the Jefferson County Fire District #1 said crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home when they arrived on scene shortly after midnight.

The fire had already spread to a neighboring home when the first engine arrived.

Two people were out of the home as crews made an “aggressive attack” on the fire.

Both of the mobile homes were considered total losses.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the families.

An extension cord connected to a portable heater was listed as the probable cause.