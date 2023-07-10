Fire crews continue to battle multiple weekend fires throughout Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Alder Creek Fire in Wheeler County is showing signs of progress, fire crews say it’s at 50% containment. The latest update reported that the fire has spread to more than 1,500 acres. Crews are diligently working to mop up and strengthen containment lines. Lower temperatures and rain showers Monday morning provided some relief to the firefighting efforts.

Two other fires ignited just south of Bend over the weekend.

The first fire occurred on Saturday, approximately 1.5 miles south of Lost Tracks Golf Club and southeast of Forest Road 18. Officials have determined that the 8-acre fire was caused by human activity, and an ongoing investigation is underway.

The second fire, which took place Sunday, was located 7 miles southwest of Deschutes River Woods and Highway 97. It was sparked by lightning and grew to one-third of an acre before being fully contained.

