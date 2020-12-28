Fire destroys Tumalo-area mobile home

A mobile home was destroyed by fire Sunday after the residents left a recreational fire pit unattended, according to officials.

Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said crews were dispatched around 11:53 a.m. to a structure fire near Rimrock Drive and Vista Bonita Drive west of Highway 97 near Tumalo.

When they arrived, firefighters saw several outbuildings and a manufactured home in flames at 64850 Rimrock Drive.

Crews from Alfalfa and Cloverdale were called to help as the fire was difficult to knock down due to a large amount of combustible material on the property an the presence of overhead power lines, Kettering said.

Central Electric Cooperative was able to cut the power to the power lines, allowing the fire crews to continue their efforts.

The 1968 manufactured home and several outbuildings were a total loss. A fifth-wheel trailer, a parked vehicle, and three other outbuildings nearby were saved with minimal damage, Kettering said.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 for structures, and $50,000 for contents. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Kettering said the investigation revealed the residents had a recreational fire burning in a metal fire pit behind the home.

The lid was not in use, and the pit was located within just a few feet of a hot tub and other combustible materials, she said.

The residents had left the home for about 20 minutes, and when they returned, found the fire burning the adjacent outbuilding and spreading rapidly.

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community that anything that produces heat needs space around it.

A warming fire in a manufactured fire appliance requires at least 10 feet of clearance to anything that can burn.

In addition, most jurisdictions have burning regulations that define what can be burned, when burning is allowed, and what clearances are required.

Residents within Bend and Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 can find a copy of the burning regulations here.