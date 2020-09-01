Fire destroys Tumalo-area garage; crews stop spread to nearby vegetation

A garage fire Tuesday afternoon spread to some nearby trees and brush and threatened an RV and house, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded around 2:46 p.m. to the detached two-car garage on fire at 21054 Tumalo Road.

Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said firefighters made an aggressive attack which kept the fire to the original fire building and from spreading to the nearby threatened exposures.

Mutual- aid was requested form Redmond and Cloverdale fire departments as well as forest service crews.

Crews had the fire controlled by 3:38. Crews were extinguishing hot spots and checking the area for any fires that might have sparked in nearby vegetation.