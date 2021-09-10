Fire destroys storage shed outside Three Sisters Adventist Christian School

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire Friday morning destroyed a shop and equipment storage shed behind the Three Sisters Adventist Christian School north of Bend.

Cindy Kettering, the deputy fire marshal for Bend Fire & Rescue, said the call came in around 9 a.m.

The initial report was a barn on fire, but crews found a garage/shop area behind the school in flames when they arrived.

They were able to knock down the fire quickly thanks to help from the Cloverdale and Sisters fire departments.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, Kettering said.

One of the shops on site was destroyed. A garage that houses a van for the church, was spared and the van was not inside.

The school is located off Tumalo Road just west of Highway 97.