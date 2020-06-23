Fire destroys motor home in Redmond-area homeless camp

A motor home parked in Redmond-area homeless camp was destroyed by fire Monday morning, according to officials.

Redmond Fire Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said crews arrived at an unimproved area east of 17th and Greenwood Ave. around 8:40 a.m. to find the fire had engulfed the vehicle and spread to some nearby juniper trees.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

“We have had several RV in this area in the past few months,” Hawkins said. “The wildland component in the area is beginning to dry out and becoming more dangerous.”