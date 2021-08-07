Fire destroys crematorium in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire late Friday night at Deschutes Memorial Gardens destroyed a crematorium.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to calls of a brush fire off Highway 97 north of Grandview and Clausen Drives around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found the 1,200 square foot building ablaze, with fire spreading to trees and vegetation.

Crews took a defensive approach to prevent further spread.

Fire fighting efforts were delayed because a natural gas leak from a damaged meter was fueling the flames.

Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said Cascade Natural Gas responded to shut off the 2 inch gas line allowing crews to completely extinguish the fire.

A joint investigation by Bend Fire and the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental, caused by a failure in the main electrical panel inside the building.

Kettering said losses for the structure are estimated at $125,000 and $275,000 for the contents.