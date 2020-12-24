Fire destroys 2 Bend mobile homes; officer pulls elderly man to safety

An accidental fire destroyed two mobile homes in Bend Wednesday night, but police were able to pull an elderly man from one of the burning homes and nobody was injured.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a reported house fire in the Sisters Mobile Home Park at 61280 Parrell Road just after 9 p.m.

Police Sgt. Rob Emerson said when officers arrived, they found it had spread to two additional units.

Officers started evacuating the units near the fire. An elderly, non-mobile man in one of the units was pulled to safety, Emerson said.

Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said the fire was quickly knocked down and the damage was limited to two homes and three outbuildings.

Red Cross was called in and was able to provide temporary housing for 11 people from three different homes affected by the fire.

Residents were able to return to a damaged home Thursday when power was restored.

The fire appears to be accidental, but the exact cause was not determined due to the extent of the damage to the building, Derlacki said.

The homeowner and renters both have insurance to help with the replacement and clean up.

Bend Fire & Rescue reminds everyone to have working smoke and CO alarms in their homes.

If you need assistance with your alarms, please call the fire department at 541-322-6386 to schedule an appointment for the department to come help ensure your alarms are working and protecting your family.