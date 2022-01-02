Fire damages RV in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An RV caught fire Saturday afternoon at the Crown Villa RV Resort in Southeast Bend.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded to the call just after 2:30 p.m.

The owners of the 31 foot travel trailer are visiting from Texas and were not there at the time of the fire.

Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said an investigation found electric and propane heaters being used to thaw a frozen sewer line melted and ignited a plastic hose.

Kettering went on to add that space heaters are a leading cause of fires and to keep three feet of space between combustibles and any heat source.