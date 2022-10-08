Fire damages home in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An early morning house fire in northeast Redmond damaged a manufactured home.

The fire in the 2400 block of NE 13th Street was reported around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews arrived within five minutes of the first 911 call to find heavy fire in a manufactured home, according to fire marshal Tom Mooney.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 15 minutes and limited the flames to the home.

No injuries were reported and all property owners and animals were accounted for added Mooney.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.