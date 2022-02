by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A commercial door manufacturer in Redmond was damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

Redmond Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said crews were called to Chase Durus Doors on SW 13th Street around 7:30 a.m. and found a large industrial oven on fire with flames threatening the interior of the building.

Everyone was able to get out safely as crews got in and put out the fire.

Nobody was injured and the fire did an estimated $325,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.