Fire damages Bend cabinet maker; sprinkler system saved business from total loss

Fire damaged a Bend cabinet manufacturing building early Thursday, but a sprinkler system saved it from being a total loss, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a commercial structure fire at Woodwright Cabinets at 20515 Murray Road.

Crews found an exterior storage shred attached to the building on fire.

The fire had already moved into the interior of the structure before the arrival of the fire crews.

Crews immediately extinguished the exterior fire and forced entry into the building, Connolly said.

The crews found a sprinkler controlled fire and extinguished the remainder of the fire on the interior of the structure.

Crews then ventilated the structure of smoke and checked for extension of fire in surrounding walls and roof structure.

The estimated damage to the building with loss and damage to contents is about $500,000.

The investigation is continuing this morning for the cause of the fire.

If the building did not have a sprinkler system, Connolly said the business would have been a total loss from the fire.

Fire sprinkler systems are critical for reducing fire damage. Sprinkler systems are automatic and are activated at the inception of a fire- which significantly reduces fire and smoke damage.

The destruction caused by this fire was reduced dramatically due to the activation of this system, Connolly said.

Sprinkler systems save lives, reduce damage, and make fire scenes much safer for our crews, she said.