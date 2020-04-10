Fire causes significant damage to Redmond home

A house on Juniper Ave. in Redmond caught on fire around 10:00 a.m. Thursday and caused power lines in the front yard to collapse, according to a press release sent my Redmond Fire & Rescue.

Remond firefighters worked to put out the fire from the front of the building until it was extinguished, according to the press release. All people in the house made it out of the house without injuries.

The fire department suspects an unattended candling burning in a bedroom was the cause.