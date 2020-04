The Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Moonlight Drive in Bend. According to Bend Fire, the fire was started by smoking materials that were improperly disposed of.

The house’s occupants called 911 when they realized their back deck was on fire, according to Bend Fire. All of the people and pets in the house were able to safely evacuate. Fire crews were able to stop the fire, and the damaged was limited to the house’s back bedroom and deck.