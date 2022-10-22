Fire burns shed and travel trailer in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire in Downtown Bend Friday afternoon burned an outbuilding, deck, and, travel trailer.

The call came in to Bend Fire and Rescue just after 4 p.m., and while en route crews spotted a large column of smoke in the area.

The fire on NW Jefferson Place was beginning to extend to the home when firefighters arrived.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering, fire crews minimized the damage to the residence and quickly knocked down the fire.

Extinguishing the flames in outbuilding was a challenge due to the multiple layers of old roofing.

There was one person home at the time, and they were awakened by a neighbor who spotted the fire.

An investigation found the resident had been welding and placed the hot welder on a wood deck against the side of the shed, said Kettering.

Damages were estimated at $60,000 to the structure, $50,000 to the contents, and $15,000 to the 2015 Forest River travel trailer.