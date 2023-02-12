Fire at The Podski in Bend leaves $8,000 in damages for food cart

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bigfoot BBQ food cart in The Podski in Bend caught fire on Saturday afternoon, leaving $8,000 in damages.

Bend Fire and Rescue got to the group of food trucks and carts on NW Arizona Avenue just before 2:15 p.m., within four minutes of the 911 call.

Smoke was rising from the wall of the barbecue cart, and fire crews had to get rid of the cart’s metal siding before they could put the fire out.

They found that it had started behind the cooktop stove, where a covered electrical outlet sat in a cutout in the backsplash.

The outlet was near an electrical box, wood, and foam insulation, and the high heat along with an accumulation of grease caused the fire.

Bend Fire and Rescue says the 2022 edition of the Oregon Fire Code will guide food cart owners on reducing fire risks.