Fire at Spiked Wireless in Bend ruled to be intentional

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend structure fire on Saturday morning resulted in $25,000 in damages.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the fire near NE 3rd St. and NE Greenwood Ave. just before 2:30 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering.

Crews found an active fire on the outside of the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 NE 3rd St.

They quickly put out the fire, which did not get inside the building except for charring a window frame, Kettering said.

There was no smoke or water damage inside, but there was damage to the natural gas meter and electrical lines, and utilities were secured by Cascade Natural Gas and Pacific Power.

Bend Fire & Rescue ruled that the fire was caused on purpose, and the case is still under investigation in collaboration with Bend Police Department.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Bend Police Department at 541-693-6911.