Fire at Mountain View HS heavily damages baseball locker room

A failed wall heater is to blame for a fire that started in the Mountain View High School baseball team’s locker room.

The outbuilding is located away from the main school building and was engulfed in flames when Bend Fire & Rescue and Bend Police arrived on scene.

Bend Fire & Rescue said the baseball team had just wrapped up practice when the fire was reported after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Quick moves by the crews kept the fire to the attic, mostly, and helped save most of the team’s gear and equipment.

Mountain View HS’s baseball team’s coaches and players helped move all of the gear removed by firefighters to a safe location to be cleaned and dried in order to be used again.

Deputy fire marshal Dan Derlacki with Bend Fire said the building was nearly 40 years old and the electric heaters were of the same age.

The building is considered a complete loss, but a majority of the contents were saved.

The loss is determined to be around $20,000 in damage.