Fire at ethanol plant west of Portland prompts evacuations

CORNELIUS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say fire crews are battling a fire at an ethanol fuel facility west of Portland in Cornelius that has prompted evacuations.

The Cornelius Fire Department on Twitter at about 1:42 p.m.

Tuesday called the fire “serious” and posted a photo of the blaze at a building and thick, black smoke above it.

Fire officials then tweeted a map showing an area in which people needed to evacuate, including a Walmart store, and said others should shelter in place.

At about 2:45 p.m., fire officials said crews were making a plan to attack the flames as safely as possible, and added it would be a “long duration event.”

No injuries have been reported.