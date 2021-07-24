Fire at an assisted living home triggers evacuation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire at Regency Village assisted Living on SE Wilson Avenue in Bend caused a stir, but was kept small.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded shortly after 6 P.M. Friday to reports of a structure fire on a second floor balcony.

Crews arrived to find Regency Village staff had used two fire extinguishers in an effort to put out the fire.

The staff also pulled the building’s fire alarm and began to evacuate residents.

Firefighters fully extinguished the fire and conducted an investigation while residents returned to their homes.

According to Captain Braydon Bigam, the fire was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette found in a garden container.

Photos show cans sitting on the balcony and some charred decking, the fire caused roughly $1,000 of property damage.

Bend Fire and Rescue reminds folks that cigarettes discarded in dry vegetation or improper containers could easily ignite.

Dousing in water or sand is the best way to make sure smoking material is out before throwing it away.