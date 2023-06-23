Bend Fire and Rescue kicks off Camp Fire Axe 2023

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new generation of potential firefighters is checking out the first-responder lifestyle. Thursday, Bend Fire and Rescue kicked off its annual Camp Fire Axe.

The camp is an introduction to Fire and EMS careers. Running through the weekend, teens ranging from 16-18 years old get to experience what a traditional fire academy is like.

“It’s important for us to have outreach with our younger members of the community because this gives them the opportunity to know that they are able to do this,” Firefighter-Paramedic Jared Hopper said.

Information provided at the camp includes the history of the fire service, medical skills like CPR, firefighting skills, and more.

Bend Fire and Rescue say the camp is designed to ignite a passion within the teens for this kind of career.

