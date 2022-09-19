▶️ Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is roaring over the Dominican Republic after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor says is “catastrophic.”

No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory say it’s too early to know the full scope of damage.

The expansive storm is still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday, as well as in the eastern Dominican Republic.

A U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist says flooding reached “historic levels,” and authorities have evacuated or rescued hundreds of people across the island.

Authorities say some power has returned, but full restoration could take days.