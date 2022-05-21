Finalists for OSU’s next leader announced

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two deans from different academic disciplines were named finalists in Oregon State University’s presidential search.

Charles R. Martinez, Jr., dean of the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin, and Jayathi Y. Murthy, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) will be in Corvallis next week.

The announcement came at Friday’s board of trustees meeting.

“We are very pleased to have such excellent and highly qualified finalists,” said Board Chair Kirk Schueler.

Students, faculty, staff, and the public have the opportunity to meet the finalist both in person and virtually starting Monday.

The search process has been more open this time around after former OSU President F. King Alexander resigned the position last year.

His resignation came after an outside investigation conducted on behalf of Louisiana State University relating to Title IX investigations and services while he was president there came to light.

OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson was later tapped as to fill the position in the interim.

You can learn more about finalists and next week’s meetings here.

