▶️ Little Did I Know: Scott’s final chapter

For more than a year Meteorologist Scott Elnes has been sharing with you things that he didn’t know about Central Oregon.

The series quickly became one of the most popular features stories on our website.

Family needs and a new fiancee are leading Scott out of Central Oregon (at least for now) and so he decided that a quick look back at all the “Little Did I Know” stories seemed appropriate.

And we really mean all of the “Little Did I Knows.”

If everything in the video above went past you a little too fast, you can see the full episodes at this link.

And stay tuned to Central Oregon Daily News because Scott has agreed to fill in when needed for Dorrell Wenninger and Emily Kirk. So you may not have seen the last of him!