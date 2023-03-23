▶️ VIDEO: Fin whale with severe case of scoliosis spotted off Spain

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 40-ton fin whale was seen swimming off Spain’s Valencia coast showing a severe case of scoliosis, experts said.

Drone footage provided by the Spanish Guardia Civil last March 6 showed the 55-foot-long specimen swimming near Cullera, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The fin whale, second largest species on earth after the Blue Whale, was examined by specialists from the Oceanography Foundation, who detected that the whale was not entangled but suffering severe scoliosis.

“Due to the whale’s size, being in the open sea and its malformation, it was not possible to remotely track it,” scientists said on Facebook last March 6.

Experts said the fin whale could appear again due to its difficulty in swimming.