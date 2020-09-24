▶️ Fight breaks out at Downtown Bend protest

A fight broke out Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Bend, where a group of around 35 people gathered to protest the grand jury’s ruling in the case of Breonna Taylor.

According to Bend Police, a 32-year-old Bend woman was arguing with a 39-year-old Bend man when the woman sprayed the man with mace.

The woman reported no injuries and didn’t wish to press charges. The man was treated by paramedics and also declined to press charges, Bend Police said. Neither of the people were arrested.

Protesters spent the afternoon chanting and waving signs on Peace Corner on the intersection of NW Wall Street and NW Newport Avenue.

Protests have broken out across the country in response to the criminal charges announced this morning, including in Louisville, where Breonna Taylor was killed.