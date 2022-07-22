Tomorrow’s ‘Top Gun’ might have drone wingman, use AI

FARNBOROUGH, England (AP) — Movie fighter pilots are depicted as highly trained military aviators with the skills and experience to defeat adversaries in thrilling aerial dogfights.

New technologies, though, are set to redefine what it means to be a “Top Gun.” Algorithms, data and machines are taking on a bigger role in the cockpit.

Such changes are hinted at in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow, near London.

Drones have been used extensively in the war between Russia and Ukraine and other modern conflicts.

At the Farnborough show, experts said the future of air warfare is likely to be manned and unmanned aircraft working together.