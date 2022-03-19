Skip to content
Primary Menu
Connect With Us
News
Central Oregon Daily News En Español
Oregon Fire Information
Morning Headlines E-Newsletter
COVID-19
Local
State/PNW
National/World
Hometown News – Redmond
Hometown News – Prineville
Hometown News – Madras
Hometown News –
Sisters
Hometown News –
La Pine/Sunriver
Weather
Forecast
Weather Alerts
ODOT TripCheck
School Closures
Live
Contests
Weekly Features
War Stories
Furever Friends
Destination Oregon
Taste This!
The Great Outdoors
Little Did I Know…
Origin Story
Get Outside
TV Stations
KOHD – ABC
KBNZ – CBS
CO Visitors Network
COTV
Community
Events
High School Sports/Events
Television Schedule
More
About
News Team
Advertise With Us
Commercial Production
Television Schedule
FFA convention draws students from across the state to Redmond
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
|
Friday, March 18th 2022
Almost three thousand students and faculty have descended upon the Deschutes County Fair Grounds for The Oregon Future Famers of America or F-F-A state convention this weekend.
Eric Lindstrom checked in on the next generation of farmers.
Top Local Stories
Connect With Us
News
Central Oregon Daily News En Español
Oregon Fire Information
Morning Headlines E-Newsletter
COVID-19
Local
State/PNW
National/World
Hometown News – Redmond
Hometown News – Prineville
Hometown News – Madras
Hometown News –
Sisters
Hometown News –
La Pine/Sunriver
Back
Weather
Forecast
Weather Alerts
ODOT TripCheck
School Closures
Back
Live
Contests
Weekly Features
War Stories
Furever Friends
Destination Oregon
Taste This!
The Great Outdoors
Little Did I Know…
Origin Story
Get Outside
Back
TV Stations
KOHD – ABC
KBNZ – CBS
CO Visitors Network
COTV
Community
Events
High School Sports/Events
Back
Television Schedule
Back
More
About
News Team
Advertise With Us
Commercial Production
Television Schedule
Back
541.749.5151
info@centraloregondaily.com
co-daily
Connect With Us
News
Central Oregon Daily News En Español
Oregon Fire Information
Morning Headlines E-Newsletter
COVID-19
Local
State/PNW
National/World
Hometown News – Redmond
Hometown News – Prineville
Hometown News – Madras
Hometown News –
Sisters
Hometown News –
La Pine/Sunriver
Back
Weather
Forecast
Weather Alerts
ODOT TripCheck
School Closures
Back
Live
Contests
Weekly Features
War Stories
Furever Friends
Destination Oregon
Taste This!
The Great Outdoors
Little Did I Know…
Origin Story
Get Outside
Back
TV Stations
KOHD – ABC
KBNZ – CBS
CO Visitors Network
COTV
Community
Events
High School Sports/Events
Back
Television Schedule
Back
More
About
News Team
Advertise With Us
Commercial Production
Television Schedule
Back
Loading...