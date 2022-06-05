Festive pageant caps Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

by The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her on the final day of festivities marking her 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch has had problems moving around recently.

Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Elizabeth’s life and Britain’s diversity paraded through London.

When it was finished, thousands flooded in front of the palace to see the queen.

One man said “it’s a massive honor to be part of this. We’ve got the best queen in the world, don’t we?”

In a statement later, the queen said “she was humbled and deeply touched” that so many people turned out for her Platinum Jubilee.