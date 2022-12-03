Festive fundraiser helps Hospice of Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Twenty nine uniquely decorated trees turned the Middle Sister Building at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds into a holiday wonderland.

The 39th annual Festival of Trees kicked off Saturday morning with a free family fun tree preview.

The trees, along with their extravagant decorations and gifts, are donated by businesses and community members, placed on display, then auctioned off at a gala Saturday night. The proceeds from the event stay in Central Oregon to help those needing hospice services.

“Not only does it help with patients that come on that don’t have access to insurance or funding to help pay for their care, it helps provide for them, but it also helps provide for our programs,” said executive director Jane McGuire.

Trees can go for several hundred to several thousand dollars, making this the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

“They can go for a lot of money. And it’s just exciting, and we just feel so honored to to be the recipients of this,” said McGuire.

The gala and live tree auction start at 5 p.m. and you can purchase tickets at the door.