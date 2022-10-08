Festival in Sunriver focuses on fungi

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The sixth annual Fungi Fest was held Saturday at the Sunriver Nature Center.

There were cooking demonstrations, mushroom identification, and of course fungi for sale.

The number of people foraging for food in our forests around the state is a growing.

“Especially the last few years it’s gotten a little crazy. Used to be kinda I was a little strange you know, ‘oh you’re kinda eccentric’, and now it’s very fashionable. So you know you can tell looking around there’s a lot of people interested,” said Linda Gilpin of the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.

Event organizers say that like most outdoor activities, foraging gained popularity during the pandemic.

If you missed out on the fungi fun, you can check out the Central Oregon Mushroom Club for more information.