Ferndale officer charged with attempted child molestation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Ferndale police officer has been charged with attempted child molestation.

Michael Scott Langton was charged Thursday in Whatcom County Superior Court. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ben Pratt asked the court to set Langton’s bail at $100,000.

Pratt said the bail amount requested reflected the underlying allegations. Langton’s lawyer, Emily Beschen, said he has been an upstanding citizen and law enforcement officer for nearly 20 years and has no criminal history, so should be released.

Langston’s bail was set at $40,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5 if he’s in custody, or Aug. 12 if he’s out of custody.