Fentanyl-driven overdoses jump in Oregon; officials urge naloxone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon Health Authority analysis has found that drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

OHA said Thursday that preliminary data indicate that the trend is continuing this year.

Officials are encouraging everyone in Oregon to educate themselves and their loved ones—including young people—about the importance of rescue drug naloxone, how to use it in an overdose emergency, and where people can access it.

Health officials said unless a pharmacist directly hands you a prescription pill, assume it is counterfeit and contains fentanyl.

Officials also say anyone taking pills should do it with others and have naloxone available.

