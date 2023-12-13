▶️ Free overdose reversing kits from OHA coming to Central Oregon schools

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As cases of youth fentanyl overdoses increase in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is offering free overdose reversing kits to every middle school and high school in the state.

In a press release, the OHA stated more than 500 total schools, colleges and universities have requested the kits. They contain a wall-mounted box which include instructions, emergency medical supplies and eight doses of Narcan nasal spray.

Many schools in the tri-county area already had Narcan, but they plan to take advantage of this supply as well. Crook County and Jefferson County 509J school districts say they have Narcan in some of their schools and are looking into OHA’s supply to equip the schools that don’t have it.

The Bend-La Pine School District says it independently supplied all schools with Narcan last year, including elementary schools.

“We have a population of 20,000 people in our schools. That includes visitors. It could include contractors, it could include volunteers, parents, staff and students. So just to be sure we’re prepared for any emergency involving anyone who’s on our campuses, we decided to have this in all of our buildings,” Bend-La Pine Schools Communications Director Scott Maben said.

OHA says opioid overdoses on school campuses are rare, but it urges institutions to be prepared.

“Fortunately, we have not had to administer Narcan, but we want to be sure we’re ready and prepared in case that day arrives,” Maben said.