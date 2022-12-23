Bend man arrested for alleged fentanyl, meth trafficking

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team says it arrested a Bend man for fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking Thursday.

CODE said they arrested Jose Miguel Gomez, 41, after receiving several Crime Stoppers tips and community complaints. CODE said their detectives “identified Mr. Gomez as a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficker in the Hunnell Road homeless encampment while maintaining a residence on 20000 block of Liberty Ln, in Bend.”

After several days of surveillance, CODE detectives executed a search warrant and contacted Gomez during a traffic stop near Boyd Acres Road and Cooley Road. He was a passenger in what CODE called an “unrelated car.”

CODE said Gomez was arrested after a brief struggle in which he resisted.

Detectives and Bend Police seized what they called a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl, a separate package of methamphetamine and a “substantial” amount of cash.

CODE says a “commercial quantity” is defined as five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl or any substituted derivative of fentanyl as defined by the rules of the Oregon Board of Pharmacy. They add that this is not a separate criminal charge but rather an increase in the sentencing guidelines.

Gomez was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:

Resisting Arrest

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Attempted Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Schedule II

Attempted Unlawful Delivery of Schedule II

CODE said Gomez was also charged by Bend Police on an unrelated assault investigation.