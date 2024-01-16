Deschutes County Behavior Health sees increase in overdose deaths to begin 2024

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Behavioral Health is seeing an increase in overdose deaths.

In just the first half of January, they noted 4 overdose deaths involving fentanyl.

Throughout 2023, the average number was around 2.5 overdose deaths per month.

Behavioral health is asking that you recognize signs of an overdose and encourage everyone to have naloxone handy, in case you are in a position to save someone’s life in an overdose.

