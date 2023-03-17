150,000 fentanyl pills, 3 kg of fentanyl powder seized in Oregon bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it seized more than 150,000 fentanyl pills and 3 kilograms of power fentanyl in a recent bust.

The following is a release from the sheriff’s office:

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) Team members received information from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force (ACNTF) that a car heading for the Portland Metro area was likely trafficking bulk fentanyl.

WIN located the vehicle at a residence and drafted a search warrant. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reviewed a search warrant for the residence that was ultimately granted. The WIN team serviced the search warrant and recovered 150,000 fentanyl pills and 3 kilograms of powder fentanyl. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $575,000.

The Westside Interagency Narcotics (“WIN”) Team is an inter-agency task force comprised of personnel from the Beaverton and Hillsboro Police Departments, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon National Guard Counter-Drug Program, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

As highlighted in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s “One Pill Can Kill” campaign, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to highlight the dangers of fentanyl. A tiny amount of the synthetic opioid in your system can be deadly. Fentanyl is roughly 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Laboratory has found that of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.