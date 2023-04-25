Feds: 100,000 fentanyl pills seized in Eastern Oregon bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 100,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl were among the drugs were seized in a bust in La Grande last Friday, Oregon State Police and the Department of Justice said. An Arizona man is now facing federal criminal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Moises Rojo Velazquez, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona is charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Court documents indicate an Oregon State Police trooper stopped Velazquez on Interstate 84 westbound in La Grande. A passenger and the passenger’s 17-year-old daughter were also allegedly inside.

DOJ said a second trooper found a large camo bag that contained the fake oxycodone pills plus two pounds of powdered fentanyl and six pounds of cocaine.

Velazquez made his first court appearance Monday and was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.