▶️ 3 arrested, 13,000 fentanyl pills found in Central Oregon drug bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Story is updated after DCSO corrected dates)

Deschutes County investigators arrested three people, searched multiple properties and seized 13,000 fentanyl-laced pills in the bust of a localized drug trafficking organization over the past couple of weeks, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

William Warden Day III, 44, of Bend; Ricky Anthony Fontaine, 30, of Redmond; and Jessica Ann Estes, 29, of Redmond, were all arrested on multiple drug and other charges, DCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the arrests were the result of a long-term investigation which resulted in search warrants in Sisters, Redmond, Bend and Sunriver areas. It said the operation was working with an organization receiving fentanyl pills and powder from Mexico.

On Friday, March 31, detectives with the Street Crimes Unit (SCU), stopped and arrested Day, DCSO said. He allegedly had about 2,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills, containing Fentanyl, one ounce of powdered fentanyl and a 9mm handgun.

A search of Day’s Sunriver-area residents resulted in finding more fentanyl and evidence of drug sales, DCSO said.

On April 1, DCSO said detectives tried to stop Fontaine and Estes in the Redmond area. They allegedly took off on foot, but were quickly detained.

DCSO said the two were found with more than 10,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing Fentanyl, nearly two ounces of powdered fentanyl and a loaded handgun.

Then last Sunday, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT searched Fontaine and Estes’ residence in Deschutes River Woods and allegedly found another 1,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing Fentanyl and evidence of drug sales.

In addition to drug charges, Fontaine is facing a charge of Felon in Possession of a Weapon.