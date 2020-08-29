FEMA approves Oregon request for $300 weekly unemployment assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the Oregon Employment Department’s application for the Lost Wages Assistance program, which gives a temporary emergency measure that gives an additional $300 per week to people who are out of work due to the pandemic.

The program may run for three to five weeks, but potentially longer. It can be used for up to a total of $44 million in disaster relief funding.

Oregon has been approved to provide three weeks of payments, and benefits will be dispersed to Oregonians who received unemployment benefits from July 26 through Aug. 15.

Oregonians automatically qualify for this program if they:

Have received unemployment benefits from July 26, 2020, through August 15, 2020; and

Self-certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. This will require a new step for claimants currently receiving regular unemployment benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Extended Benefits (EB). Individuals receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will not need to certify because they already did so when they first applied for benefits.

The Employment Department has already been working to implement this program as soon as possible.