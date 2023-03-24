High Desert Chamber Music welcomes Felici Piano Trio Friday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

High Desert Chamber Music welcomes the Felici Piano Trio to their concert series Friday night.

This is the first time the trio will play as part of the local series.

“We create this beautiful thing called harmony. And harmony is what we’re looking for in the world. And I hope what we hope that music will will provide,” said pianist Steven Vanhauwaert.

Joining him are violinist Rebecca Hang and cellist Brian Schuldt.

They will perform works from classics like Mozart to works by Schubert.

The trio plays Friday night at the Unitarian Church on Skyline Ranch Road in Bend at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $48 and child/student tickets are $10.