Fee change set for Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River boater pass

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Prineville, Ore. – The Deschutes Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM), Prineville District will implement a fee change on the individual special recreation permit (boater pass) for floating the wild and scenic portion of the Lower Deschutes River.

Effective April 1, 2022, the boater pass fee will be a flat rate of five dollars, per person, per day.

The previous fees were $2 per person/day during the week and $8 per person/day on weekends during the peak season.

When considering alternatives to meet the current needs of users and maintenance for the river, the BLM received input from the public, the John Day–Snake Resource Advisory Council, and the Lower Deschutes River Managers’ Group.

This fee change will make costs more equitable for all users throughout the year and will help the BLM account for rising operating costs and the need for year-round maintenance.

Fees collected will continue to support boating and camping operations along all four segments of the Lower Deschutes River, including maintaining and upgrading facilities and roads, conducting safety patrols, purchasing key infrastructure like a new portable toilet dumping station, treating weeds, and helping all visitors enjoy a spectacular river.

For more information about this project, call (541) 416-6700 or email us at: BLM_OR_PR_LDR@blm.gov.

To get a boater pass, go to: www.recreation.gov/permits/251980.

Additional details about the Lower Deschutes River are here: https://go.usa.gov/xz3D5.