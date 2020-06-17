Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated.

Monday’s announcement came amid pressure to conduct an independent inquiry into last week’s death of Robert Fuller.

The coroner’s office initially said the 24-year-old man appeared to have died by suicide because there were no signs of foul play at the scene.

Federal officials are also reviewing an investigation into the death of Malcolm Harsch, a 38-year-old homeless black man who was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville.