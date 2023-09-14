Federal wildland firefighter salary increase could expire by end of month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An increase in federal wildland firefighter salary could expire at the end of the month if Congress doesn’t act.

The temporary boost in pay to a minimum of $15 per hour came from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021.

“Working it though the Appropriations Committee, the Interior Committee and I’m getting a lot of support certainly educated my entire caucus about it. We can’t let our firefighters down,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

There is also bi-partisan effort underway in the house to permanently boost firefighter pay.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Petes Lake Fire: Resorts, recreation sites on Cascade Lakes Highway still open

RELATED: 25-acre fire burning in Ochoco National Forest