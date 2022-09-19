How much ‘pain’? Fed to signal more rate hikes ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bluntly warned in a speech last month that the Fed’s drive to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates would “bring some pain.”

On Wednesday, Americans may get a better sense of how much pain could be in store.

The Fed is expected at its latest meeting to raise its key short-term rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time.

Another hike that large would lift its benchmark rate — which affects many consumer and business loans — to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level in 14 years.

RELATED: Oregon maximum allowable rent increase 14.6% for 2023; Highest this century

RELATED: IRS refunding $1.6 billion to some who filed tax returns late during COVID-19