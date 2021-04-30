Federal relief available to Oregon restaurants in Extreme Risk counties

There’s help available for restaurants forced to reduce service in Extreme Risk counties.

When Congress approved the America Rescue Plan earlier this year they include nearly $29 billion for a restaurant relief program.

Registration for the program started Friday.

On Monday those struggling businesses can apply for funding.

“You’re eligible for a grant to reimburse,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-OR. “It’s not a sliding scale, or anything like that. It’s simply the difference between what you made in 2019 and what your revenues were in 2020.”

Those reimbursements must be used to cover normal operating expenses like payroll and rent.

Blumenauer said the amount of money coming to Oregon restaurants depends on how many pre-register.

You can learn more here: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund#section-header-18