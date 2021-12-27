Federal prosecutor named U.S. Attorney for Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore.—Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has appointed Scott Erik Asphaug to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon in an interim capacity, effective December 25, 2021.

Asphaug, who was previously appointed to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon beginning February 28, 2021, will serve as U.S. Attorney for up to 120 days or until the confirmation of Oregon’s next presidentially-appointed U.S. Attorney by the U.S. Senate.

If after 120 days, a new presidentially-appointed U.S. Attorney has not been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Marco A. Hernández, Chief U.S. District Judge for the District of Oregon, will appoint a U.S. Attorney to serve until such confirmation occurs.

“It is a privilege to serve Oregonians as U.S. Attorney and I look forward to continuing to do so for the next four months or until the confirmation of Oregon’s next presidentially-appointed U.S. Attorney,” said U.S. Attorney Asphaug. “During this time of transition, our office continues to focus intently on our ongoing mission of protecting the safety and wellbeing of all Oregonians.”

Asphaug is a 16-year veteran of the Department of Justice, joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in October 2005.

He has held several leadership positions in the district including First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney, Assistant U.S. Attorney, Mortgage Fraud Coordinator, Discovery Coordinator, and Professional Responsibility Officer. Asphaug previously served as a line Assistant U.S. Attorney in both the Civil and Criminal Divisions.

Prior to his federal service, Asphaug was a Senior Assistant and Deputy County Attorney in the Multnomah County Attorney’s Office, where he handled tort and medical malpractice litigation.

He also served as the advisory attorney to the Multnomah County Sheriff.

Before entering government service, Asphaug spent several years in private practice focused on criminal litigation. During this time, he was empaneled by the Portland Police Officer’s Union to represent officers during use of force administrative and grand jury investigations.

Asphaug received his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Minnesota in 1979 and his law degree from the Northwestern School of Law at Lewis and Clark College in 1983.