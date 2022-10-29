Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington city’s dress code ordinance that says “bikini baristas” must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court.

The decision this week comes after a lengthy legal battle between bikini baristas and the city of Everett over the rights of workers to wear what they want.

A federal court in Seattle found Everett’s dress code ordinance violated both the U.S. and Washington state constitutions.

The city and the baristas have been battling since 2007 after Everett enacted a dress code for those working at “quick service facilities” like coffee shops and fast-food restaurants.

Everett is about 30 miles north of Seattle.