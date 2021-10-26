Federal judge rejects bid to stop Washington vaccine mandate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Eastern Washington on Monday denied a bid by firefighters, state troopers and others to halt Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state workers and emergency responders.

A group of workers is suing Gov. Jay Inslee, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste and others.

The workers say their civil rights are being violated by the requirement they get vaccinated to continue in their jobs.

The plaintiffs filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, but KXLY reports U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice denied the motion. Oct. 18 was the deadline for thousands of workers in Washington to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated as a condition of their continued employment.